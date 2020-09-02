Well-wishers march during a unit rally throughout some of Paris' main avenues, on 11 January 2015. More than 3 million people marched against extremist in the aftermath of attacks carried out by homegrown Muslim fanatics that left 17 people, including police, journalists and jewish hostages dead in separate but concerted incidents. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
French people rally at one of Paris' main squares in a display of solidarity after the terrorist attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper in Paris on January 7, 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
French President Francois Hollande arrives at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper shortly after it came under a terror attack, in Paris on 07 January 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. UPI/Str | License Photo
People lay flowers and light candles at Paris' Republic Square in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper, on January 8, 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
Flowers and candles brought by well-wishers adorn a street corner near Charlie Hebdo weekly's office building, on January 8, 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
People lay flowers and light candles in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly near the newspaper's office building, on January 8, 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
People lay flowers and light candles at Paris' Republic Square in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper, on January 8, 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
The drawing of a pen marked "Larme" for tears in French or "L'arme" (weapon) is flown at Paris' Republic Square in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack at Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper, on January 8, 2015. In France's deadliest postwar terrorist attack, 2 policemen and 10 journalists died after terrorists stormed and open fired during an editorial conference. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
People lay flowers in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack on the Hyper Casher jewish grocery store (background right) in Paris, on 10 January 2015. Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo