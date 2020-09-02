Ryu Ho-jeong (L), a lawmaker with South Korea's Justice Party, was at the center of controversy last month after she wore a short dress to the National Assembly. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- South Korea's parliament says it is ready to enforce a dress code following uproar over a female lawmaker's choice of attire: a short wrap dress that fell above her knees.

Seoul's National Assembly Research Service said Wednesday it is proposing a "minimum of rules" for a dress code in parliament that would prevent "unnecessary controversy," News 1 reported.

In August, photos of South Korean lawmaker Ryu Ho-jeong wearing a dress that defied conservative norms went viral on social media. Some commenters suggested Ryu, a lawmaker with the progressive Justice Party, looked like a bar hostess.

"Soon, she'll come to work in a bikini," one anonymous commenter said, according to CNN.

Ryu's party later said she was the victim of sexism and that her outfit was an act of defiance against a conservative political culture.

"The authority of the National Assembly is not built upon those suits," Ryu had said.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly research service said it is reviewing dress codes that apply to parliaments in Britain, France, Germany and Japan and the U.S. Congress.

Their findings so far show British and French parliaments created dress codes following controversies.

A jacket is required for men in British parliament, which bans jeans, T-shirts and athletic gear. In France, lawmakers are banned from wearing attire that connotes religious affiliation, the South Korean agency said.

Dress codes are complex and not always clear, even in age-old institutions like the U.S. Congress.

Men on the Senate floor are required to wear a suit and tie. Women who wear dresses must have their shoulders covered, according to online site Racked in 2018.