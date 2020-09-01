After causing destruction in Japan's Ryukyu Islands, powerful Typhoon Maysak is preparing to strike the Korean Peninsula and western Japan as the most potent storm to prowl the waters of the West Pacific so far this year.

This region has been no stranger to tropical activity this year. Just a week ago, some of the same locations were dealing with Bavi, which strengthened to a typhoon on Aug. 24 just north of the Ryukyu Islands before it navigated into the Yellow Sea and made landfall in North Korea on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Maysak has surpassed Bavi and is now the strongest typhoon of the season with sustained winds reported up to 176 km/h (110 mph)," said AccuWeather lead international forecaster Jason Nicholls.

The above infrared satellite image shows Typhoon Maysak spinning closer to South Korea early Wednesday. Image courtesy of CIRA RAAMB

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a storm of this strength is a very strong typhoon, equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific oceans.

After Maysak became a typhoon Saturday evening, the powerful storm steered toward the island of Okinawa early this week. Maysak's wrath first brought rough seas and wind-swept rain, but it quickly evolved into destructive winds, storm surge and flooding rainfall that lasted into early Wednesday, local time.

The city of Nago on Okinawa reported more than 9 inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday alone. On the southern side of the island, the city of Naha reported winds of 82 mph Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, local time, local news outlets reported that more than 33,000 homes in Okinawa were without electricity due to Maysak. This ferocious storm is also referred to as Julian in the Philippines.

The typhoon also caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights. Maysak further disrupted travel in Okinawa by suspending bus operations throughout the day Tuesday.

As Maysak continues to slowly strengthen and approach western Kyushu of Japan and the southern shores of South Korea, similar, or worse, impacts are expected.

"It is not out of the question for Maysak to briefly record winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) early on Wednesday, making it equal in strength to a Category 4 hurricane," Nicholls stated.

RELATED Message in a bottle found 35 years later in Delaware

Increased surf and even some outer rain bands are set to kick off the impacts felt in these areas on Wednesday morning, followed by overspreading damaging winds.

Widespread wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected over the northern Ryukyu Islands and even up into northern North Korea and southern China.

"A concentrated area from western Kyushu through the southern half of South Korea can expect wind gusts over 128 km/h (80 mph) on Wednesday and Thursday," said Nicholls.

Landfall is anticipated along the southern beaches of South Korea on Wednesday evening, local time, likely between Goheung and Busan.

The strongest winds will be near the typhoon's center or just to east of the center at the time of landfall.

Advertisement

Coastal flooding will also be a concern for cities like Busan, which are expected to remain east of the typhoon's eye.

Tremendous amounts of rain are also anticipated to reach the flood-weary countries of North Korea and South Korea.

"Widespread rainfall 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) is forecast for the Korean Peninsula, including in Seoul. The heaviest rainfall will be concentrated in central and southern South Korea, where totals of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) will fall," said Nicholls.

The current forecasts for Maysak could make the typhoon one for the record books.

In addition to being the strongest typhoon so far this year, Maysak is forecast to become the fourth named tropical system to make landfall in South Korea in 2020. Should this happen, the four landfalls would tie the record number of landfalls in the country in a single year.

Maysak is not alone in the Western Pacific Ocean, as a new tropical system emerged in the basin on Monday.

What started out as depression late on Monday strengthened into Tropical Storm Haishen on Tuesday evening.

As of early Wednesday morning, local time, Haishen was located about 350 miles east of Iwo, Japan.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also forecasting Haishen to strengthen in the coming days as it continues on a westward to northwestward trajectory throughout the week.

"Haishen could follow right behind Maysak and aim for southern Japan and the Korean Peninsula as early as this weekend, bringing a second dose of tropical impacts," Nicholls said.

Advertisement

While Haishen is not forecast to reach the same powerful strength as Maysak, it is still expected to reach typhoon strength. The one-two punch of typhoons could be severely detrimental to the area, and leave little time for recovery efforts.