Tropical Storm Nana, at center-left, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall early Thursday in Belize. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Nana developed in the western Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, joining Tropical Storm Omar in the basin.

The National Hurricane Center said in an 8 a.m. advisory Wednesday that Nana was 150 miles northeast of Limon, Honduras, and 305 miles east of Belize City, Belize. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 18 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall in Central America very early Thursday.

"On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras [Wednesday] and likely be approaching the coast of Belize ... early Thursday," the NHC said in an advisory.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the entire eastern coast of Belize.

"Additional strengthening is likely as Nana tracks over warm waters and through an environment with light wind shear. As a result, we expect Nana to become a hurricane before making landfall," AccuWeather's lead hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The longer the system remains over very warm waters in the region, the greater the chance of additional strengthening prior to landfall.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and rough surf are expected across portions of Central America later this week and into this weekend.

Jamaica was affected by Nana Tuesday night with rounds of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms.

Soon after the system pushes inland over Central America, it will lose wind intensity, but areas of flooding rain can continue through the end of the week.

Nana set a new early-season formation record for the letter "N" in the Atlantic when it was named Tuesday. It beat out Nate from the 2005 season, which formed on Sept. 5, for the title.

Tropical Storm Omar followed suit later on Tuesday afternoon and broke the same record for the "O" storm. The previous record-holder was Ophelia from Sept. 7, 2005.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already generated 16 depressions, of which 15 have become tropical storms, four have strengthened into hurricanes, including one major hurricane. The 2020 season is on record pace that could rival the notorious 2005 season that gave birth to Emily, Katrina, Rita and Wilma.