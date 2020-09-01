Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Officials from Iran and several nations met in Austria on Tuesday to discuss salvaging the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Helga Maria Schmid, secretary-general of the European External Action Service, chaired Tuesday's commission with representatives from Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia. They spoke of measures to keep the accord intact, despite the U.S. withdrawal two years ago.

Advertisement

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also attended the meeting.

Parties to the deal are looking for ways to hold Iran accountable after it began to move away from provisions of the deal following the U.S. departure.

"Important to see that participants are united in resolve to preserve the Iran Deal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges," Schmid tweeted.

Iran agreed last week to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect two sites suspected of performing prohibited nuclear activity.

The United Nations Security Council rejected a request from the Trump administration last week that called for snapback sanctions against Iran over purported nuclear activities.

Thirteen of the 15 council members said the request was meritless because the United States is no longer party to the nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had argued that shouldn't matter.