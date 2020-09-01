The quake was followed by more than a dozen aftershocks -- including one with a magnitude of 6.1. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A strong, 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile early Tuesday, according to the U.S Geological Survey.

The epicenter was about 50 miles northwest of Vallenar, Chile, in the Pacific Ocean just off the Chilean coastline. The spot is 525 miles north of Santiago.

The temblor was registered at 12:09 a.m. at a depth of about 14 miles, the USGS said, and was followed by more than a dozen aftershocks -- including one with a magnitude of 6.1.

The Chilean National Emergency Office reported no injuries and basic services and infrastructure were mostly unaffected. The earthquake didn't pose a tsunami threat, it said.

Shaking was felt across Chile, including Valparaiso.

Seismic shaking is common in Chile. An 8.8-magnitude quake killed hundreds in 2010.