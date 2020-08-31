South Korean lawmaker Shin Hyun-young is under fire for remarks about sending medical staff to North Korea. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A South Korean lawmaker has apologized for suggesting Seoul should dispatch physicians to North Korea.

Shin Hyun-young, a Democratic Party lawmaker and doctor, said Monday she could "amend or delete" her previous statements, which have provoked public uproar, News 1 reported.

Shin, a former spokeswoman for the Korean Medical Association, had proposed a bill in parliament that would promote inter-Korean health and medical exchange.

Shin had said the bill would strengthen cooperation in the area of humanitarian assistance amid a crisis in inter-Korea ties. The lawmaker's proposal included references to deploying South Korean doctors to the North.

"When a disaster that strikes in South or North Korea requires healthcare assistance, efforts should be made to provide a joint response between South and North," Shin had said.

"The government may provide necessary support, guidance or supervision to organizations engaged in disaster relief and relief activities," Shin said in her proposal to amend a law on joint inter-Korea disaster response. Shin did not rule out deploying South Korean medical personnel to the North.

South Korean opinion of the Kim Jong Un regime has soured after the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong. Ahead of the provocation, North Korean official Kim Yo Jong had warned the South of the decision.

"Before long, a tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen," Kim Yo Jong had said in June.

She had also condemned defectors in the South who have launched anti-Pyongyang leaflets at the border. South Korea has moved forward with a decision to audit defector groups, which has drawn criticism from the United Nations.

On Monday, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Seoul would take additional measures if the ministry receives a notice of human rights violations from the U.N. Special Rapporteur on North Korea human rights, Newsis reported.

Lee said the audits are legal and that the ministry is in "constant contact" with the defector groups, according to the report.