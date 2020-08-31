Authorities said a suspicious device was found in one of the plane's lavatories. It later turned out to be a false alarm. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- British authorities arrested two men after a Ryanair flight was intercepted by military jets following reports of a suspicious device on board, officials said.

The men, a 34-year old from Kuwait and 48-year old from Italy, were arrested at London Stansted Airport on suspicion of terrorism late Sunday.

Ryanair said the flight's captain reported the suspicious object, found in the plane's lavatory, to British authorities during the flight from Austria. The flight landed and taxied to a remote area of the airport, where passengers left the plane.

Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets had intercepted the aircraft and escorted it to the airport, military officials said.

Investigators with Britain's Eastern Region Special Operations Unit said the men were later released after the device was found to be harmless.

"We understandably take any reports of suspicious objects or behavior on flights very seriously and thankfully on this occasion there was no cause for concern," Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie said in a statement.

London Stansted Airport is located about 40 miles northeast of downtown London.