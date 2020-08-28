South Korea is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases after months of keeping down the number of infections in the country. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Three people who were found dead in South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus following autopsies, as the country braces for a spike in cases after a church-related outbreak.

One patient in his 60s who had collapsed at midnight in the streets of Hwaseong, a satellite city outside Seoul, was rushed to a hospital but died, Yonhap reported Friday.

South Korean health authorities said the cause of death is unknown, but a sample of bodily fluids revealed the man tested positive for the coronavirus.

A resident of the same city, identified as a man in his 80s, was transferred to a hospital at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, after showing symptoms of pneumonia. He died not long after. The man also tested positive for COVID-19.

In Suwon, outside Seoul, a man in his 80s who showed shortness of breath was taken to a hospital, but died. He and his wife tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

South Korea has used contact-tracing software to keep track of people who may have been in touch with confirmed patients. The path of the infection for the three patients could not be determined on Friday, authorities said.

Seoul pushed back against the virus in the first half of the year by making COVID-19 tests free and available to all, regardless of citizenship, and has built a prevention policy based on information transparency and cooperation with the private sector. The policies worked to mitigate an economic slowdown and helped the ruling Democratic Party win a landslide victory in parliament in the spring.

On Friday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the situation could get worse next week, News 1 reported.

KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said physical distancing and other guidelines must be enforced in order to prevent more infections that could reach 2,000 per day if caution is not taken.

The country has confirmed more than 19,000 cases.