Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat, Oman during the final leg of his Middle East swing Thursday. Photo courtesy of Secretary of State Twitter

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up his trip to the Middle East and Sudan with a stop in Oman on Thursday to meet with Omani Sultan Haithambin Tarik Al Said.

Pompeo landed in Oman's capital of Muscat where he stressed the security and economic ties between the two countries.

"The secretary thanked the sultan for Oman's role in advancing peace and stability in the Gulf and the two discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council to advance prosperity in the region," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "They also discussed their shared commitment to bolstering the U.S.-Oman bilateral economic partnership."

Pompeo told Said he was "grateful for our strong security partnership and economic ties."

Joining Pompeo and Said in the meeting were Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi and Leslie M. Tsou, the U.S. ambassador to Oman.

Located along the Arabian Sea, Oman's oil and gas resources generate up to 85% of the Arab country's revenue.

Pompeo traveled to Israel, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates during his swing.