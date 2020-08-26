Doctors at Seoul National University hospital in South Korea continued to protest on Wednesday following a government decision to expand admission quotas at medical schools. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned doctors on strike as the country witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases tied to an evangelical church that has resisted cooperating with the government.

Thousands of doctors who have walked out of hospitals and refused to provide medical care across the country could be punished under South Korea's criminal code, News 1 reported Wednesday.

Police may be permitted "to respond strongly through principled law enforcement" to doctors and physicians in training if they do not go back to work, Moon said Wednesday.

Moon said Monday all efforts must be focused in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"Collective action that takes the lives of the people as collateral can never be supported," Moon said. "In order to protect the people's right to life, the government has no choice but to respond decisively to illegal collective activities such as suspension or suspension of hospital operations."

Interns began a one-day strike on Aug. 7 in response to government plans to expand admission quotas at medical schools, Yonhap reported Wednesday.

Protesters say Seoul did not properly consult their groups, the Korean Intern Resident Association and the Korean Medical Association. The decision to expand quotas was a "unilateral" move, they say.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Wednesday the public will "never tolerate" actions that put patients' lives at risk, according to News 1.

Chung said the government and KIRA had reached a settlement, but the group "regrettably" decided to reverse their position and continue the three-day strike on Wednesday.

Delegates of KIRA decided to end the strike after an all-night meeting that began on Tuesday afternoon. Trainees who opposed a settlement continued to strike at their hospitals, however.

Doctors on strike could face a number of penalties, including a fine of $25,000, suspension of their license, or even a three-year prison sentence.