Aug. 26 (UPI) -- An upscale middle school that may have cost as much as $100 million has been partly demolished, following public criticism.

The new middle school, built in a village in Zhenan County, Shaanxi Province, located in China's northwest, included landscaping that would not have been out of place at a five-star hotel, China's Economic Information Daily reported Wednesday.

A four-story fountain with a koi pond and a 50-meter waterfall were built on campus, located in an impoverished county with an annual revenue of less than $29 million, according to Chinese state media. Those structures were destroyed in response to public criticism.

Migrant workers may have been mobilized to work on the construction on the school, but they were left uncompensated by the local government. As compensation workers were told they could send their children to the school, according to reports.

The school first came to public attention on Aug. 13, when Xinhua reported the Zhenan County government was deeply in debt and would need to pay loans worth $7.2 million over the next 12 years for the construction.

The county may have built the school to attract new revenue from wealthy students.

Income inequality is worsening in China, where the coronavirus may have hit low-income households more than its wealthiest 1%.

Migrant workers have been left behind in big cities, where they are ineligible for social welfare benefits and are generally treated like outsiders.

In 2017, French economist Thomas Piketty said the top 10% of Chinese households earned 41% of total national income in 2015, up from 27% in 1978.

China's wealthiest officials and business executives have been the target of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign. Many of them are acquiring European Union passports through a citizen-by-investment program in Cyprus, which is part of the EU.

Asia's richest woman, Yang Huiyan, who has an estimated net worth of $27 billion, is among the Chinese who have acquired Cypriot citizenship, according to Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit on Wednesday.