Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Wednesday it is blacklisting 24 Chinese companies for assisting China's government in creating artificial islands in the South China Sea, which the United States says could be used for military use.

The South China Sea has continued to be a point of contention between the United States and its Asian allies and Beijing, which is exerting maritime claims in the region. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei have all pushed back on China's claims.

The Commerce Department said China has been rapidly building artificial islands since 2013, allowing the Communist Chinese Party to militarize them as outposts.

"The United States, China's neighbors, and the international community have rebuked the CCP's sovereignty claims to the South China Sea and have condemned the building of artificial islands for the Chinese military," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "The entities designated today have played a significant role in China's provocative construction of these artificial islands and must be held accountable."

The statement said the Communist Chinese Party so far has dredged and constructed more than 3,000 acres across seven features in the South China Sea, which include air defense and anti-ship missile weapons.

The firms on the list mostly include dredging, shipbuilding, infrastructure and technology companies, including the large China Communications Construction Company. The company is one of the top firms involved in China's global infrastructure investment program called the Belt and Road Initiative.