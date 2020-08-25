U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before the leaders sign the Phase One trade agreement between the United States and China, in the East Room at the White House on January 15. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and Chinese trade leaders spoke by phone Tuesday to discuss advancing the Phase One agreement, administration officials said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Both administrations said progress was made on the agreement and the door is open for further negotiations.

Beijing said both sides had a "constructive dialogue" on issues including strengthening bilateral coordination and implementing the Phase One pact. They also agreed to "create conditions and atmosphere" to follow through on the agreement, which was signed in January but has not yet been implemented.

The United States and China have traded numerous tariffs since the trade conflict began two years ago.

Lighthizer's office said Tuesday's talks included steps from China to make structural changes to "ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer."

Intellectual property and access to Chinese markets have been issues of particular concern to the Trump administration.

"Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," Lighthizer's office said.