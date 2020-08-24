Police officers walk in front of Charite Hospital in Berlin, Germany, on Monday. Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is receiving treatment at the hospital after he was moved from Russia on Saturday. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Germany say it's "likely" that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned and are providing him with special security at a hospital in Berlin.

Navalny was moved from Moscow to Charite Hospital in Berlin on Saturday, two days after he fell ill on a flight in Russia.

His condition wasn't clear Monday but doctors are still examining the outspoken opposition leader.

Some speculated last week that Navalny had been poisoned, and German officials reiterated that position on Monday.

"We are dealing with a patient who, it is fairly likely, was poisoned," Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, told reporters. "Because there is a certain probability of a poison attack, protection is necessary."

Seibert added that Nalvaly is under the protection of the German Federal Criminal Police Office.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, who was traveling with him when he became sick, also said German doctors believe he was poisoned.

A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny has been arrested multiple times and supporters believe his poisoning was retaliation.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician at the Siberian hospital where Navalny was first taken, said doctors there could find "no trace" of poison in his system. Instead, he said last week, the illness may have been caused by a sudden drop in blood sugar levels.

"I am one of those who base their assessment on facts," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Ukraine Monday. "In the Navalny case, many facts are still missing -- medical, but probably also criminological, and we have to wait and see."

Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and member of the Progress Party, unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Moscow in 2013, president of Russia in 2018 and a member of the Duma in 2019.