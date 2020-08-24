A North Korean defector temporarily returned to North Korea in 2019, a violation of South Korea law, according to a local press report on Monday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A defector who slipped back into North Korea while trying to bring his mother has been sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

The 25-year-old man, who remains unidentified, had returned to the North, using a route in China, in May 2019, Yonhap reported Monday. The defendant resettled in the South in 2016.

The defector was planning to meet his mother by the Yalu River in Changbai County, Jilin Province in China, when a broker notified him of delays.

The broker reportedly said the mother was "afraid" because she did not have a cellphone. The woman feared the reunion with her son would not take place, according to the report.

The defendant decided to take matters into his own hands by crossing the border. He stayed in the city of Hyesan with his maternal grandmother, but later heard North Korean security agents had arrested his mother. After receiving the news, the defector returned to China and eventually to South Korea.

South Korean Judge Park Gyu-do of a district court in the city of Changwon said the defendant broke the law by crossing into North Korea.

The defendant "visited North Korea without the unification minister's approval," Park said in his judgment. South Korean citizens are required to receive the approval of Seoul's unification ministry before visiting the North.

