Two unmasked Chinese women sit outside a recently opened bar on August 4, as life returns to normal in Beijing. Movie theaters are reopening, according to state media. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Beijing International Film Festival opened over the weekend as industry executives said 8,500 movie theaters have resumed operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10th annual festival, originally scheduled for April 19, had been postponed indefinitely due to public health concerns. About 5,000 films from around the world are to be screened, including in physical theaters, China Daily reported Sunday.

Du Feijin, a publicity director with the festival, said the opening of the annual event is a sign of China's "great achievements" during six months of quarantine and disease prevention, Chinese state media reported.

State tabloid Global Times, which has supported the move toward reopening, quoted a young moviegoer who said he was unable to purchase tickets for a festival movie because they were "all sold out."

The city of Beijing has been subsidizing the festival with more than $1.4 million in coupons for potential customers, reports say.

"As of today, China has resumed more than 8,500 cinemas, and a string of high-profile new films and classic blockbusters are set to release. With the effort of all industry insiders, the domestic film industry will keep developing," Fu Ruoqing, vice president of China Film Co., said, according to China Daily.

Regional governments in China could be offering incentives in order to boost the economy, which has suffered setbacks following lockdowns.

In Hubei, ground zero of the deadly virus, the provincial government has been providing free entry to hundreds to tourist attractions.

Chinese state media has also defended a party, involving thousands of unmasked pool-goers, at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park on Aug. 15. The newspaper had said the pool party was a sign China's policies had worked in the city that was once the epicenter of the outbreak.

