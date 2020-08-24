Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A five-story building in India collapsed Monday, killing at least one person and trapping dozens, authorities said.

One person died when the Tariq Garden building collapsed in Raigad district amid heavy rains. The building had capacity for 250 people and a number of residential units.

The Raigad district is just south of Mumbai on India's western coast.

"The two wings of the ground-plus-five-story Tariq Garden building were fully occupied," officer Vitthal Inamdar said.

Three disaster teams engaged in search and rescue operations and pulled dozens of people from the debris, officials said. Raigad police superintendent Anil Paraskar said many of the rescued had only minor injuries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the collapse "very tragic."

"Praying for everyone's safety," Shah tweeted.

The building was built in 2011.

"I had complained about the poor quality construction work of the building and had sought a structural audit," resident Bipin Mhamunkar said. "The authorities ignored it."

Heavy rains last month collapsed a multi-story building in Mumbai and killed several people.