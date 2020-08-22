Early Monday, Tropical Storm Marco was located about 150 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River while Tropical Storm Laura was about 60 miles south of Camaguey, Cuba. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Marco was churning closer to landfall along the central Gulf Coast of the United States early Monday as Tropical Storm Laura loomed not far behind.

Marco strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm once again on Sunday night. At 1 a.m. CDT Monday, Marco was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Impacts from the storm were already being felt along the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle in the form of rough surf and gusty downpours.

The National Hurricane Center said in its early morning update that Marco was about 150 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was forecast to approach the Louisiana coast by the afternoon.

The center located Laura in its 2 a.m EDT update 60 miles south of Camaguey, Cuba, moving west-north-west at 21 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph.

President Donald Trump on Sunday approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi a day after issuing one for Puerto Rico.

The president told reporters at the White House it is "somewhat unprecedented" to have two storms of this scope to hit the United States so close together.

"Both storms have the potential of gathering strength before they make landfall and could cause significant damage across the Gulf Coast and also in Puerto Rico," Trump warned. "I'm asking all Americans in the storms' path to follow the instructions of your state and local governments very closely."

For Marco, storm surge warnings are in effect for Sabine Pass to Morgan City, La.; Ocean Springs, Miss., to the Mississippi-Alabama border; and Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Morgan City to the Mouth of the Pearl River while a hurricane watch is in effect for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama border, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Metropolitan New Orleans and Cameron to west of Morgan City.

Warnings for Laura stretch across the entire coast of Haiti, Little Cayman and Cayman Braxz and Cuban provinces and Dry Tortugas. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West.

On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency ahead of Laura and Marco's arrival.

"We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."

The governor and other state officials urged residents to prepare ahead of the storms and advised people to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.

The southern portions of Mississippi will be the part of the state that bears the brunt of Marco Monday into Monday night. Especially cities on the immediate coast such as Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula, where heavy rain, damaging winds and around a three-foot storm surge will all be threats.

Storm surge warnings have been issued for part of the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi due to the anticipated inundation as Marco arrives.

Farther inland, heavy rain will be the primary risk, although some locally damaging wind gusts will also remain possible. As with most tropical systems, there will also be a threat for isolated tornadoes north and east of the center of the storm.

Louisiana is expected to bear the brunt of Marco as a whole, with landfall currently anticipated somewhere along the southeastern coast of Louisiana. Some of the same areas of Louisiana could also have impacts from Laura just a couple of days later.

Louisiana Gov. John Edwards tweeted late Thursday that officials are monitoring Marco and Laura and urged residents to gather a plan and consider adding items to guard against the coronavirus pandemic to storm kits.

"I want to urge everyone to prepare for whatever may come and to get a game plan," Edwards said.

Wind gusts of 60-80 mph are expected from along the Mississippi coast into southeastern Louisiana, including New Orleans. This can lead to some damage to trees, power lines and a few weaker structures. Loose objects can also be thrown about by the wind.

Gusts of 80-90 mph are likely at the coast near where Marco makes landfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 100 mph. Winds of this magnitude will lead to more widespread tree and power line damage. Weaker structures can also have more significant damage and even mobile homes can become unsafe.

Higher gusts are likely at the coast near where Marco makes landfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 90 mph. Winds of this magnitude will lead to more widespread tree and power line damage. Weaker structures can also have more significant damage and even mobile homes can become unsafe.

A complicating factor is Laura, which could come into the central Gulf Coast right on Marco's heels. Power outages could end up lasting for several days to even more than a week for some as restoration efforts will be hindered by having to watch the potential for a second hurricane.

Oil and gas rigs are most concentrated in the central and western two-thirds of the Gulf of Mexico, with refineries in the Houston and Galveston area and around New Orleans.

"Two potential [Gulf of Mexico] storms could certainly keep the rigs offline for a few days," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler.

"If Laura also takes a track toward the Louisiana coast, power crews may not even be able to go to some areas after Marco exits. As soon as they get there they may have to evacuate again to avoid Laura," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Emergency Declaration on Saturday in preparation of Marco, as well as Laura.

"This is unlike anything we have seen, with two hurricanes expected to impact our state nearly back to back," he said. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms."

On Sunday, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide emergency disaster declaration ahead of the two storms' arrival.

"Please, I can't emphasize this enough: prepare now," she tweeted. "Make sure you have a three-day supply of food, water and medicine. Also, make sure you have face coverings and hand sanitizer to protect yourself and others from COVID-19."

Heavy rainfall will spread northward into the Gulf Coast states through Monday.

A swath of 1-2 inches of rain is anticipated from the Florida Panhandle and far southern Alabama across southern Mississippi and most of Louisiana. The heaviest rain will be focused on far southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi, where 4-8 inches is expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches. This heavy rainfall will occur regardless of the strength of Marco as it makes landfall.

With these anticipated impacts from rain and wind, Marco will be a one for the U.S. on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, a six-point scale from less than one to five that rates tropical systems based on impacts.

Marco became the 10th storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin. Marco beat Hurricane Maria from the 2005 season, and that storm wasn't given the name Maria until Sept. 2. This was the second Atlantic record set late this week, as Laura claimed the title for the earliest 'L' named storm on record when it was developed at 9:00 a.m. EDT Friday. Laura was located just east of the northern Leeward Islands when it was named.

And storm after storm could keep on coming as tropical waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa, according to Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active. AccuWeather meteorologists upped their forecast for the number of tropical storms in late July, with up to 24 now predicted and up to 11 hurricanes projected for the season.