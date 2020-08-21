Tropical Storm Laura is seen in the southern Caribbean early Friday. The earliest "L-storm" on record, Laura is expected to arrive in the United States early next week. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Laura formed in the southern Caribbean early Friday, strengthening from a depression into a system that forecasters expect to make landfall in the southeastern United States in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 9 a.m. advisory that Laura was located 230 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving west at 21 mph.

The NHC said its Hurricane Hunter aircraft took readings early Friday that confirmed the system had become a tropical storm.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for various parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Martin and Antigua.

"On the forecast track, the [system] is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands later today, near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night," the NHC said in an earlier advisory Friday.

The NHC outlook shows Laura's path moving over southern and southwestern Florida and the Gulf states between Monday and Wednesday.

The storm would become a Category 1 hurricane if its maximum sustained winds reached 74 mph.

Laura is the ninth storm to set a new early benchmark this season, beating the previous "L-storm" record held by Luis, which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.

Forecasters are also monitoring tropical depression 14, which could soon become Tropical Storm Marco, and warn that both systems could make landfall in the United States next week.