Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny refused Friday to allow him to be transferred to Germany, adding to the mystery of his condition.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, remained unconscious at a Siberian Hospital in Omsk. He was traveling from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday after supporting independent candidates when he became ill.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said Friday doctors believe he was poisoned but the chief physician said they could find "no trace" of poison in his system so far, raising suspicion about the reluctance to transfer him to a facility in Germany.

"Until now, doctors had said that they are ready to authorize transportation," Yarmysh tweeted. "That is why we organized it in the shortest possible time. Now, at the last moment, doctors are not giving permission.

"This decision, of course, was not made by them but by the Kremlin."

Siberian doctors said Navalny's condition was unstable and he could not be moved -- despite an air ambulance team that arrived to take him out of Russia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron both have offered assistance expatriating Navalny for specialist treatment in Germany. Navalny's supporters say they believe his best chance for recovery is to get out of Russia.

Omsk hospital chief Alexander Murakhovsky said his medical staff is working on five possible diagnoses for Navalny's illness, and that it will take two days for test results.