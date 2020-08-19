A North Korean defector convicted with the murder of his domestic partner has received a 15-year prison sentence following a second trial. File Photo by Yonhap

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A North Korean defector who fatally stabbed his domestic partner in February was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a second trial.

A criminal division of Suwon High Court sentenced the 40-year-old man, who remains unidentified, for the murder of a woman defector, South Korean newspaper Seoul Shinmun reported Wednesday.

The two people first began a domestic partnership in November 2018 in North Korea's Pochon county, Ryanggang Province, then decided to flee the country together to begin a new life, the report says.

They first resettled in the South in June 2019, but were separated for about six to seven months during their period of re-education in South Korean government-run facilities. The man stayed in Hwacheon county, Gangwon Province, and the 36-year-old woman was placed at a facility in Anseong city, Gyeonggi Province.

Following their release, the couple began their life in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where the murder took place. The two argued frequently due to financial difficulties, according to testimonies.

The death of the woman came after the couple met with other North Korean defectors for a night of drinking on Feb. 22. The couple fought after the woman learned her partner had paid for all the drinks, which cost $160, the report says.

According to the defendant, his partner said he had paid for the cost of entertainment while "earning no income." The statement allegedly angered the defendant, who became violent. The victim, who was holding a fruit knife, fought back. The fight escalated, and the defendant ended up fatally stabbing his partner in the neck, the report says.

In February, police confirmed the victim's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase, which had remained inside the couple's second-floor apartment, according to Munhwa Ilbo.

North Korean defectors in the South are known to struggle financially.

Yonhap reported last week Seoul is to focus on improving welfare policies for defectors, with a focus on employment.

Last year, a North Korean woman and child were found dead in their apartment in Seoul, apparently of starvation.