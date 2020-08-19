Belarusians attend a rally Tuesday to demonstrate against police brutality and formal election results that declared incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko the winner, in Minsk, Belarus. Photo by Yauhen Yerchak/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The European Union will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday about its response to the growing crisis in Belarus.

European Council President Charles Michel and the bloc's heads of state will discuss its options, including sanctions against persons involved in possibly falsifying election results and inflicting violence against protesters who have rallied since the voting results were announced earlier this month.

The EU must consider its response to the crisis in Belarus and how it might potentially provoke that nation's strongest ally, Russia. Longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has already reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help since his country has spiraled into mass demonstrations.

In a YouTube video Tuesday, presidential candidate and main opposition leader Sviatlana Heorhiyeuna Tsikhanouskaya urged the EU to avoid recognizing Lukashenko as the winner, saying he has lost legitimacy and support in Belarus.

"I call on you not to recognize these fraudulent elections," she said. "In order to facilitate a peaceful transition of power in my country, I have initiated the National Coordination Council of Belarus. It will lead the process of peaceful transition of power via dialogue. It will immediately call for new fair and democratic presidential elections with international supervision."

Michel has said Belarusians must determine their own future without "outside interference," but urged an end to violence against opposition protesters.

Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron all spoke to Putin about their desire not to get involved and encouraged open dialogue between Lukashenko and opposition leaders.

"We don't know what Russia is going to do but militarily it is very hard to see Russia supporting Lukashenko," Judy Dempsey, an analyst at the Carnegie Europe think tank, said. "It would be unbelievably counterproductive."