Unification Minister Lee In-young (R), South Korea's chief of inter-Korea affairs, met with U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris on Tuesday in Seoul. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's newly appointed unification chief proposed "readjustments" to a bilateral working-level group with the United States during a meeting with the top U.S. envoy in Seoul.

Lee In-young, who was recently nominated to the top post for inter-Korea affairs, met with U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris to discuss readjustments and "reorganization," Newsis reported Monday.

Advertisement

The changes would be made to "promote the development of inter-Korean relations and the policy of peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee told Harris, according to the report.

In July, Lee had voiced support for the independent pursuit of inter-Korea humanitarian projects without necessarily consulting the United States. In June, North Korean official Kim Yo Jong claimed the bilateral working group was preventing the easing of sanctions and accused Seoul of becoming the "plaything of the United States."

On Tuesday, Lee said the readjustments would enable the working group to continue its operations while "dispelling some concerns" the group was designed to limit inter-Korea exchange.

The South Korean official said the changes could open the "2.0 era" for the group.

Harris, who had suggested in January he had reservations about Seoul's proposal to allow South Koreans to travel individually to the North, said Tuesday the United States supports inter-Korean cooperation. Harris also said he hopes a solution would be reached through the working group, in order to help create a more stable environment on the peninsula, according to Newsis.

There are 28,500 U.S. troops on the peninsula. The two countries are to begin joint military exercises this week.

Ahead of the drills, U.S. and South Korean troops are conducting a joint mine search operation at the demilitarized zone, News 1 reported Tuesday.

The operation would collect anti-personnel mines that may have been washed into civilian areas in the aftermath of floods, according to the report.

South Korean troops have gathered 21 mines following heavy downpours in July and August.