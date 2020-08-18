Former Paris Deputy Mayor Christophe Girard, shown giving a speech in Paris Aug. 24, 2017, is being investigated on rape charges, French authorities said Tuesday. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- French authorities confirmed Tuesday they have opened a rape investigation against former Paris Deputy Mayor Christophe Girard after a report accused him of assaulting a teenager more than 20 years ago.

Girard said he had considered Aniss Hmaid, now 46, a member of the family, hiring him as domestic help when he was a teenager.

Hmaid told the New York Times that Girard, now 64, sexually assaulted him repeatedly when he was underage before Girard started his career in politics.

French prosecutor Remy Heitz said Girard was being investigated on the accusation of "rape by a person in a position of authority. He said the investigation will determine if the allegations "could be characterized as a crime" and "if the statute of limitations applies to them."

Girard left his post as deputy to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in July after his ties to writer Gabriel Matzneff were revealed. Matzneff was connected to pedophilia and groups in France demanded Girard leave office.

Girard's attorney, Delphine Meillet, said her client would not resign from Paris city council and he was not guilty of the charges.

"There is no criminal offense and if there were one, it would not be legally valid because of the statute of limitations," Meillet said.

Hmaid accused Girard of sexually abusing him and coercing him into sex about 20 times during a relationship that lasted 10 years.