Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Philippines Tuesday, killing at least one person, officials said.

The temblor struck at 8:03 a.m. at a depth of 13 miles about 4 miles east of the Cataingan municipality in the central island province of Masbate, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

Cataingan disaster officer Venus Rojo confirmed to local media that a retired police senior superintendent had died after becoming pinned under his house, which had collapsed in the quake.

According to the Philippine Red Cross, several roads were damaged and many buildings had collapsed in Masbate due to the temblor, forcing at least 11 people to seek shelter at the Cataingan National High School.

"Psychosocial support is ongoing," Red Cross' Masbate chapter said in a statement.

Phvolcs warned that damage was expected as were aftershocks.

It said Intensity 7 "destructive" effects were felt in Cataingan while Intensity 5 "strong" effects reverberated through the cities of Masbate as well as Almagro and Tagapul-an in Samar province.