South Korea's National Police Agency is to handle spy cases previously under the supervision of Seoul's National Intelligence Service. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Seoul's National Police Agency will handle all investigations into anti-state espionage, leaving the National Intelligence Service, South Korea's spy agency, to focus on gathering data, according to a local press report.

The decision to transfer investigative powers into potential pro-North Korean activities was decided upon by the ruling Democratic Party's core administrators on Aug. 4, Money Today reported Monday.

The move may have been expected in Seoul since the election of President Moon Jae-in in 2017. During his campaign, Moon had pledged to transfer the right to conduct "anti-communist investigations" to the police, and away from Seoul's spy agency.

South Korea's ruling party agreed to transfer investigations to police in order to "minimize the potential for abuse of authority and to lessen human rights violations," according to Money Today. The decision also came after Park Jie-won, former chief presidential secretary to President Kim Dae-jung, was nominated to serve as National Intelligence Service chief.

The new developments could mean a major reorganization of the national police. There are currently more than 2,000 police officers assigned to domestic security that include cases of espionage. It is unclear how police would handle cases that would require overseas investigation, however. North Korea has more than 200 overseas operation bases, according to Money Today.

The police already probe violations of domestic security cases, but the latest decision could mean an expansion of their powers. In 2019, the police invested 169 domestic security crimes and made 156 arrests.

Park, who has said North Korea is the South's partner in peace, cooperation and unification, could be facing adverse public opinion of the Kim Jong Un regime.

South Korean television network KBS reported Monday a recent poll it conducted indicated three out of four South Korean respondents "dislike" the Kim regime.

Following the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong in June, more than half of respondents also said they are opposed to the government's pro-engagement policy.