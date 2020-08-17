The budget carrier is Europe's largest airline by fleet size and passengers carried. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Irish carrier Ryanair announced Monday it will reduce flight capacity by 20% in September and October, due to European travel restrictions.

The carrier said forward bookings "have notably weakened" over the last 10 days amid "continuing uncertainty over recent COVID case rates in some [European Union] countries."

Advertisement

"It makes sense to reduce frequencies so that we tailor our capacity to demand over the next two months," a company spokesman said in a statement.

The budget airline -- Europe's largest carrier by fleet size and passengers carried -- said the cuts will most affect nations where cases have risen recently, like France and Spain.

Britain removed France last week from its safe travel list following a surge in cases, meaning arriving visitors must now self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ryanair on Monday also cited what it called Ireland's "uniquely restrictive" Green List, which requires 14-day quarantines for visitors from most EU nations -- some of which it said have had lower case rates than Ireland over the last two weeks.

"Proper testing at airports and effective tracing is the only realistic and proportionate method of supervising safe intra-EU air travel while effectively limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

CEO Michael O'Leary has previously been critical of quarantine measures. In May, he called a mandatory two-week travel quarantine by the British government "idiotic" and "unimplementable."