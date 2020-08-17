China has developed a hybrid weapon that can target armored tanks and destroy airfields, according to Chinese state media on Monday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Beijing's military has developed a hybrid weapon capable of destroying an entire airfield with one hit, according to Chinese state media on Monday.

The weapon, described as a cross between an air-to-ground missile and a guided bomb, can annihilate airfields with "high accuracy," China Central Television and Global Times reported.

China's new weapon has a missile-like appearance, weighs about 1,100 pounds, and comes with a stealth function to avoid radar, according to the report.

The bomb-carrying weapon comes with a range of at least 37 miles, which would allow the Chinese military to fire the weapons outside the enemy's air defense zone, CCTV said.

The precision-guided munition can also be used on armored tanks, with an ability to penetrate tank armor, state television said.

Chinese state media is highlighting new weapons as the country's navy conducts live-fire drills in the South China Sea.

According to the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong base, the unit conducted training and included a video of the exercises on social media platform Weibo on Sunday.

The drills included rescue, counter-terrorism training and helicopter landings, China's navy said.

Military tensions remain high between China and the United States following a phone call between U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Aug. 6, during which Esper "communicated the importance that [China] abide by international laws, rules, and norms, and meet its international commitments," according to the Pentagon.

U.S. and Chinese troops have not clashed since the 1950-53 Korean War, when thousands of communist Chinese troops launched counterattacks against U.S. and South Korean units.

CCTV reported Monday the war is to serve as the backdrop for a historical television drama to be filmed through December.

The drama, Across the Yalu River, is about China's assistance to North Korea "while confronting the United States" during the war, according to the report.