Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A flurry of tropical activity swarmed the Atlantic Ocean Basin over the past week, but as the peak of hurricane season approaches, there are more areas of concern before the end of August.

Tropical Storm Kyle and Tropical Storm Josephine were named in the Atlantic Ocean in less than 48 hours late last week. But just as quickly as both storms ramped up, these tropical storms started to fall apart.

Kyle formed off the coast of the Carolinas, on Friday and brought heavy rainfall to parts of the mid-Atlantic, but has since become non-tropical.

Josephine traversed the open waters of the Atlantic, passing just northeast of the Leeward Islands on Saturday, and has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center in an 11 a.m. advisory said Josephine had sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph, 195 miles northwest of Northern Leeward Islands and 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Through the beginning of the week, Josephine is expected to become less and less organized as it moves northward into an unfavorable environment," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Well away from the Caribbean, Josephine may bring some stronger winds to the northern coasts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola into Sunday evening, while the remains of Josephine head northward.

Through the week, Josephine is forecast to lose most its wind strength, but still bring a few impacts to Bermuda midweek. Rough seas and waves of enhanced, tropical downpours are likely to sweep across the island through Thursday.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists will be turning their attention to the active East Pacific, and other areas of the Atlantic Ocean worth monitoring.

Following the name Kyle, the "L" storm for this year in the Atlantic is Laura. The early-season formation record for the "L" storm is Luis set on Aug. 29, 1995.

"Several tropical waves will be moving across the Atlantic and the Caribbean throughout the week that we are monitoring," Douty said.

The first wave will traverse through the Caribbean early this week, but will have to contend with moderate wind shear, and even some dry air early on, both of which will limit tropical development.

Even still, heavy, tropical downpours could impact the Leewards and Windwards early on, and then Central America later in the week.

Farther East, a wave that has just moved off the coast of Africa will pass the Cabo Verde Islands Monday and move into a favorable area for tropical development throughout the week.

Should this second wave be able to wrestle away from the dry, Saharan Dust of Africa, it may have a slightly better chance of developing this week.

Closer to land, tropical moisture, although not from a defined tropical system, is expected to bring downpours late this week.

The surge of moisture will impact some areas that has been hit by repeated tropical systems so far this season, such as former Tropical Storm Arthur, Bertha, Fay and Isaias. As such, there will be a greater risk for flooding in parts of the Southeast.

The formation of Kyle has set an early-season formation record for the letter "K." The previous record belongs to the infamous Katrina from Aug. 24, 2005.