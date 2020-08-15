A worker holds out his arms covered in thick oil from collecting seaweed and straw mixed with leaked oil from the MV Wakashio Saturday. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d'Esny on July 25. Photo by Laura Morosoli/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A ship that wrecked off the coast of Mauritius in July broke in two Saturday, prompting concern that more oil could spill out near the island and cause a significant threat to marine life.

A Japanese-owned ship called the MV Wakashio carrying an estimated 4,000 metric tons of oil to Brazil when it ran aground of a coral reef off the island July 25.

The crew was evacuated, but oil from the tanker has continually leaked into the surrounding water, prompting an emergency declaration and requests for financial assistance from abroad.

This week Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said he expects compensation from the shipping company behind the spill.

Noxious fumes from the spill have caused schools to close just as the island was easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers from all over the island and staff from non-governmental organizations have worked together to construct floating buffers called booms to help protect the shoreline from the spill.

The nation's Crisis Committee said it is paying special attention to sites like Blue Bay Marine Park, Ile aux Aigrettes and the Pointe D'Esny National Ramsar, especially as forecasters expect waves of up to 15 feet on the shoreline.