Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council has rejected the U.S. proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

The Dominican Republic was the only country to support the proposal in the security council vote late Friday. Russia and China voted against the U.S. resolution and the rest of the council members abstained.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized member states for their lack of support.

"The Security Council's failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo told the U.N. Security Council in June that the U.S. resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in mid-October as part of the 2015 nuclear deal, had support from other nations.

Pompeo added that the Middle Eastern country could otherwise become a "rogue weapons dealer."

The United States, France, Britain, China, Russia and Germany originally negotiated the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with Iran, in 2015, under the Obama administration. But President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal four days before a deadline to re-certify the 2015 pact, calling it "defective at its core."

The nuclear deal lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country limiting its nuclear program, and withdrawing from the deal allowed the United States to reimpose those sanctions.

Since then, Iran has retaliated by restarting nuclear activities banned under the agreement.

China, Russia and other countries are believed to be eager to sell Iran weapons barred under the arms embargo, Pompeo said in April.

The JCPOA has a mechanism that allows parties to its agreement to "snap back" U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Following the defeat of the arms embargo resolution, U.S. officials have said they will argue that the United States is still technically a party to the agreement and entitled to snap back sanctions on Iran.

In June, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said the United States claim to a role in the nuclear deal is no longer a valid negotiating chip because it left the deal.