Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Poland and the United States signed an agreement Saturday that will increase the number of U.S. troops in Poland.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement in Poland.

The deal paves the way for the redeployment of U.S. troops from Germany to Poland, and allows U.S. forces to access additional Polish military installations to enhance existing capabilities and facilities.

The agreement is similar to existing deals between the United States and other NATO allies, including Belgium, Hungary and Romania.

The BBC reported that under the deal the number of troops in Poland will rise to 5,500. It comes after the Pentagon announced plans to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Germany by 12,000.

Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said the deal "has crowned the efforts to guarantee the security and safe development" and "gives a green light to start in practice new quality of stable and visible American military engagement in Poland."

Czaputowicz and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Belarus, with Pompeo saying last weekend's election in the country was not free or fair and that the United States will support Belarus, though he did not offer any details.

Poland has called for re-running the election, and on Friday EU foreign ministers moved toward imposing sanctions on top officials in Belarus.

Today we took another step in our robust military cooperation for our collective security. Proud to sign the new U.S.-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, building on our existing security cooperation and cementing our long-standing defense partnership. pic.twitter.com/2aVsznrc7X— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 15, 2020