Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Dutch police have arrested more than a dozen people during a raid that turned up what officials say is the largest cocaine lab ever found in the Netherlands, authorities said Tuesday.

Investigators said labs were found in Nijeveen and at storage units in Elshout and Apeldoorn. One of the locations was used to extract cocaine from materials, like clothing.

Police spokesman Andre van Rijn said as many as 400 pounds of cocaine worth millions were produced daily at one lab, and more than a quarter-million pounds of material hiding cocaine were found at another.

Officials said the Nijeveen lab, 75 miles northeast of Amsterdam, was formerly a horse-riding stable that had sleeping quarters and a recreation area. Police said this location contained the largest cocaine lab ever found in the Netherlands.

Police arrested the former stable's owner, two other Dutch citizens, a Turkish national and 13 Colombians. They are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Dutch authorities also said Tuesday they found 1,600 pounds of cocaine elsewhere that was hidden in a shipment of bananas. The drugs have a street value of about $66 million, police said.