Students are seen at the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 18.

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his political party Monday schools will be open for all students on Sept. 1, going against a top adviser who said the start date may need to be delayed for some students.

Israeli coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu previously said the health ministry was considering a delay and other options. Netanyahu, however, was unequivocal in his remarks Monday during a meeting with Likud supporters.

"The school year will open as planned and according to the outline formulated by Education Minister Yoav Gallant," the Israeli leader said.

Top education official Amit Edry said the ministry is working with local authorities "with full vigor and intensity" to allow schools to open at the start of September.

Gallant told the Knesset Monday schools need to open on time to help the economy.

"The education system will open to ensure the stability of the Israeli economy," he said. "Not everything in this plan is perfect, but we are giving you 100% of our best efforts."

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have recently been reported in the West Bank and other parts of Israel. So far, 84,000 people in Israel have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.