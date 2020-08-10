Damage is seen from two explosions that rocked a port in Beirut, Lebanon. The blasts killed at least 220 people, officials say. Photo by Ahmad Terro/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and two more officials resigned Monday in a nationally televised statement as the death toll from a pair of explosions at the port of Beirut last week passed 200.Diab called the blasts Tuesday that injured thousands and left Lebanon's capital city in a state of shock a "crime," a result of an epidemic of longtime corruption. He called for those responsible to be brought to justice. The government is expected to become a caretaker until a new leadership coalition is formed.

The explosions caused the deaths of at least 220 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. More than 100 were still missing Monday.

Finance minister Ghazi Wazni and justice minister Marie-Claude Najm also resigned Monday, a day after information minister Manal Abdel Samad, environment minister Damianos Kattar and several members of the Lebanese Parliament did the same.

Health minister Hamad Hassan told reporters Monday the entire government has resigned.

Lebanese foreign minister Nassif Hitti had resigned before the port was rocked by the blasts last week, mostly as a result of a severe economic crisis that's enveloped the country. He said the crisis and associations with militant groups like Hezbollah are major threats to Lebanon.

Demonstrators have clashed with police in Beirut for days, with the anti-government protests calling for punishment and accountability.

Activists have demanded the resignations of numerous government figures, including Diab and Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

A Lebanese judge has started questioning authorities in Lebanon's security agencies, including security chief Tony Saliba, according to the state-run National News Agency. Multiple generals are also expected to be questioned about the explosion, which investigators believe was set off by ammonium nitrate that had been stored at a warehouse.

More than 20 people have been detained in the investigation.

French President Emmanuel Macron led a fundraiser over the weekend, which raised about $300 million in relief aid. President Donald Trump said the United States will provide "substantial" help to Lebanon.