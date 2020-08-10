Jimmy Lai (C), media tycoon and founder of Apple Daily, is escorted by police after he was arrested at his home in Hong Kong, China, on Monday. Photo by Vernon Yuen/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong on Monday raided the offices of local newspaper Apple Daily and arrested several people including the media organization's outspoken pro-democracy founder Jimmy Lai under a new controversial national security law.

Both Samuel Chu, a Hong Kong activist and managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, and Mark Simon, a senior aide to Lai's Next Digital group, confirmed on Twitter that the 71-year-old media tycoon had been arrested.

"Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers," Simon said.

The Hong Kong Police Force said it has so far arrested seven people between the ages of 39 and 72 on Monday on suspicion of breaching the new national security law that went into effect early last month criminalizing acts of secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and working with foreign powers to undermine the national security of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong.

Specifically, police said the offenses include collusion with a foreign country or external elements.

"Investigation is still underway and further arrests may be made," the force said.

#BREAKING: So far, 7 people, aged between 39 to 72, have been arrested on suspicion of breaches of the #NationalSecurityLaw. Offences include collusion with a foreign country/external elements to endanger national security, Article 29 of the #NSL. Investigation is underway.— Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) August 10, 2020

Police officers also raided the Apple Daily offices in Tseung Kwan O in accordance with a warrant issued by a magistrate to gather evidence, police said in a statement published on Facebook.

Apple Daily reported that nearly 200 officers arrived at its building at around 10 a.m. and that Lai's sons Timothy and Ian along with several senior management of Next Media were arrested.

Simon said police searched the homes of Lai and at least one of his sons and executed a warrant for the newsroom floor of Apple Daily.

"Other members of the group have been detained or taken in for questioning," Simon said.

So far, more than a dozen people have been arrested under the new law since it went into effect but mostly for waving pro-Hong Kong independence banners or chanting such slogans. Four student protesters were arrested late last month on accusations that the created an online organization to unite pro-democracy activists.

Lai, however, is the first household name to be arrested under the law, and his arrested is expected to attract the condemnation of rights groups and Western nations that have previously voiced anger and concern over Beijing's imposition of the draconian national security law on Hong Kong over fears it would be used to punish dissidents, critics and media organizations.

"The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai bears out the worst fears that Hong Kong's national security law would be used to suppress critical pro-democracy opinion and restrict press freedom," Steven Butler, the Committee to Protect Journalists' Asia program coordinator, said in a statement. "Jimmy Lai should be released at once and any charges dropped."

Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy student activist in Hong Kong, described the police action as "the end of press freedom" and "the darkest day of journalists" in Hong Kong.

"I strongly condemn the latest arrest of Jimmy Lai," he tweeted.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has described the law as the "death knell" for the former British colony's autonomy from mainland China, and he joined the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Britain on Sunday stating they are "gravely concerned" over Hong Kong's recent decision to postpone Legislative Council elections by a year and to disqualify 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the contest.

Late last week, the United States imposed sanctions against Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials the Trump administration blames with aiding Beijing for implementing the national security law.