Damage is seen from two explosions that rocked a port in Beirut, Lebanon, last Wednesday. The blasts killed at least 220 people, officials say. Photo by Ahmad Terro/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from the explosions last week in Beirut has risen beyond 200 and Lebanon's justice minister has become the latest government official to resign amid widespread clashes that have grown out of the disaster.

Explosions and a fire a week ago have caused the deaths of at least 220 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Officials expect the toll to rise because more than 100 people are still missing.

Demonstrators have clashed with police in Beirut in days of anti-government protests calling for punishment and accountability.

Protesters are demanding the resignations of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and other cabinet members. The latest to resign is justice minister Marie Claude Najm.

A Lebanese judge has started questioning authorities in Lebanon's security agencies, including security chief Tony Saliba, according to the state-run National News Agency. Multiple generals are also expected to be questioned about the explosion, which investigators believe was set off by ammonium nitrate that had been stored at a warehouse in the blast zone.

More than 20 people have been detained so far in connection with the explosions.

Sunday, information minister Manal Abdel Samad, environment minister Damianos Kattar and several members of the Lebanese Parliament resigned.

French President Emmanuel Macron led a fundraiser over the weekend, which raised about $300 million in relief aid. U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will provide "substantial" help to Lebanon, but didn't elaborate.