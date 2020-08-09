Tropical Storm Elida, seen at center-left early Monday, formed on Sunday and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Aug. 10 -- Tropical Storm Elida, which formed this weekend off the western coast of Mexico in the East Pacific, is forecast to become a hurricane later Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 3 a.m. update Monday the storm was located 145 miles southeast of Socorro Island, Mexico, and 325 miles southeast of the southern tip of Baja California. It carried maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving northwest at 15 mph.

In its update, the center said Elida is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

The storm is not presently expected to make landfall anywhere in the next few days. However, the storm could produce dangerous conditions for the Pacific Riviera.

"Swells generated by Elida are expected to affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula during the next couple of days," the NHC said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Following closely behind, a second feature could develop during the second half of the week. The expected track of this tropical wave would take it closer to Mexico's Pacific coast.

Elida is the fifth named storm of the 2020 Pacific hurricane season. The last time the name was used was in 2014 for a tropical storm.

After having a stretch of five record-earliest named tropical systems in a row for the Atlantic 2020 season, ending with Isaias, AccuWeather meteorologists are still monitoring a few tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean for potential development through mid-August.