Lebanese security forces keep watch after protests Saturday in Beirut, Lebanon. They demanded that all officials responsible for the Beirut explosion should be hanged. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Lebanon information minister Manal Abdel Samad announced her resignation Sunday amid calls for change after a blast in Beirut that has killed more than 150 people and injured 6,000.

"I want to apologize to the Lebanese people, whose aspirations we were unable to fulfill due to the difficulty of the challenges facing us," she said in a televised statement from the ministry.

Advertisement

Abdel Samad also said she resigned "in response to the people's demand for change."

The information minister said she attempted to address the protest last October, "but change remained far." Prime Minister Hassan Diab took over in January.

Also Sunday, Nehmat Frem became the sixth member of parliament to resign, according to Tele-Liban television.

Last Monday, Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti resigned before the blast, warning Lebanon risked becoming "a failed state."

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump were to participate in video conference to discuss aid to the country. French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, and the United Nations will co-host the conference.

Macron said he wants the aid to go directly to Lebanese people and not into "corrupt hands."

The blast Wednesday was caused by 2,750 tons of explosive materials that were at the country's main port for six years despite repeated safety warnings.

Twenty people have been arrested after the blast.

On Saturday, anti-government demonstrators in Beirut nd were able to enter the ministries of foreign affairs, economy and energy as well as the Association of Banks. Ultimately the army evacuated them. Dozens of protesters were injured.