Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An Air India Express jetliner carrying 191 people skidded off the runway while landing in southwest India Friday, killing at least two.

The crash occurred at Calicut International Airport in Kerala state. The dead include one of the pilots, BBC News reported. CNN reported that two passengers also died in the crash.

Advertisement

Authorities said at least 50 people were injured, including more than a dozen who were hospitalized in serious condition.

Officials said the plane landed in heavy rain and overshot the runway, falling into 30-foot deep gorge at the "tabletop" airport in the coastal city of Kozhikode.

The flight, a Boeing 737, originated in Dubui and was part of a mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded abroad by the COVID-19 pandemic.