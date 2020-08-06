A general view of the destroyed Beirut Port in the aftermath of an explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. File Photo by Ibrahim Dirani/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Human rights nonprofit organizations are calling for an independent investigation into Tuesday's devastating explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing at least 137 people and injuring thousands more.

The explosion earlier this week was the equivalent to a 3.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the city, made hundreds of thousands homeless and caused billions of dollars in damages.

Authorities believe thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate to be the source of the massive blast, which followed smaller explosions at a warehouse near the Beirut port.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday urged Lebanese authorities to invite international experts to conduct an independent investigation into the blast to determine its cause and those responsible.

"The level of devastation in Beirut is incomprehensible, and the responsible authorities should be held accountable," Aya Majzoub, Lebanon's researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "Given the Lebanese authorities' repeated failure to investigate serious government failings and the public's distrust of government institutions, an independent investigation with international experts is the best guarantee that victims of the explosion will get the justice they deserve."

The Lebanese government has placed port officials under house arrest as authorities conduct an investigation into why the explosive material was stored at nearby warehouses. However, Human Rights Watch voiced "serious concerns" over the Lebanese judiciary's ability to conduct a transparent probe.

The New York-based group said it has documented previous instances where the judiciary failed to uphold the rule of law or to conduct a thorough independent investigation, adding that there is evidence some judges knew of the ammonium nitrate being stored at the port and did nothing about it.

"If officials did in fact have notification of a clear threat to life and failed to take reasonable steps to address that threat, then they are responsible for the unlawful deaths," it said.

The call by Human Rights Watch came a day after Amnesty International issued a similar plea, demanding for an international mechanism to be quickly set up to investigate the explosion's cause and for increased humanitarian aid to be sent to the country.

"The horrific scenes in the aftermath of the explosion yesterday were devastating for a country already suffering under the strain of multiple crises," the nonprofit said, stating it has occurred while Lebanon struggles with a severe economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.