The agreement also calls for AstraZenica to provide as many as 200 million doses through next year. File Photo by Drago Prvulovic/EPA

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday it has an agreement with a Chinese company to produce 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, when completed, in China by the end of this year.

AstraZeneca said in a post to Chinese social platform WeChat that it has a deal with Shenzhen-based vaccine manufacturer BioKangtai to license Astra's investigatory AZD1222 candidate, which it's developing in a partnership with Oxford University.

Advertisement

Under the partnership, AstraZenica will provide the initial 100 million doses this year and as many as 200 million doses by the end of 2021. It also specifies a commitment for the two companies to explore distributing a vaccine in other markets.

AstraZenca has already agreed to supply more than 2 billion doses of its vaccine, if it proves effective, in Britain, the United States, Europe and India.

The AZD1222 vaccine candidate is now in a final, third-stage clinical trial. AstraZenica said last month interim results from the early stages showed AZD1222 was well tolerated and generated "robust immune responses" against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The company said the early phases of the trial, which included about 1,100 people, showed neutralizing activity against the virus in 91% of participants after a month -- and in 100% of those who received a second dose.

The AstraZenca-Oxford vaccine candidate is one several now in the final stages of clinical trials. Others are being tested by Moderna, Pfizer and multiple Chinese laboratories.