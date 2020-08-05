Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized his country's media in the wake of anti-government protests. Pool Photo by Tal Shahar/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in response to his remarks likening Israeli media to the Kim Jong Un regime.

The North Korean secretary general of the North Korea-Arab Association said Wednesday the Israeli leader was scapegoating local journalists for his own shortcomings and attacking North Korea without justification.

"Netanyahu, who must take the seat of the defendant in court as the ringleader of corruption, is hassling [North Korea] as if blaming the media was not enough and anti-government protests grow in his country," the North Korean statement read.

The North Korean official went on to say Israel condemned North Korea's development of nuclear weapons as a clear and present danger during a state visit to Japan in May 2014. Pyongyang said the speech was an "anathema" offensive to the Kim regime.

Netanyahu's mention of North Korea is the "rant of a politician grasping at the remnants of what is left of one's political career," Pyongyang said.

The North Korean statement addressing Netanyahu comes after the prime minister said Israeli news media were fueling anti-government protests in order to "trample on democracy," the Jerusalem Post reported Sunday.

"The protests are being fueled especially by the media, who have enlisted themselves [to the protests] in a manner the likes of which I cannot remember," Netanyahu said.

"There has never been such a distorted mobilization" of the media, he said. "I would have said Soviet [media mobilization], but it's already North Korean in manner."

Netanyahu had also likened Israeli television to North Korean TV.

"They are making a desperate effort to brainwash the public, with the goal of taking down a strong prime minister from the right," the prime minister said on Facebook on Saturday.

In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted in a series of corruption cases that include fraud and accepting bribes.

Israel's political opposition has blamed the prime minister for what they say is the mishandling of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.