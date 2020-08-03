Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday at a plenary session of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee recent policy toward defector activism is necessary amid inter-Korea tensions. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Groups led by North Korean defectors in the South pose a "threat" to South Koreans living at the border, and legal action needs to be taken against the organizations, South Korea's newly appointed unification minister said Monday.

Lee In-young told the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in Seoul the activism of groups that launched anti-Pyongyang leaflets at the border "directly endangered" South Korean lives and leafleting needs to be banned by law, local news service Newsis reported.

Lee said that while defectors can "make claims to freedom of expression," the actions raise tensions and pose problems for government policy.

"Beyond the threats, there is a great need to deal [with the groups] through the law, because they pose challenges to [improving] inter-Korea relations," Lee said. In June, North Korean official Kim Yo Jong had threatened retaliation over leafleting.

Lee's statement comes after the unification ministry issued a statement claiming Tomás Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea human rights, had come away with a "good understanding" of Seoul's measures affecting defector organizations, the JoongAng Ilbo reported Monday.

That official statement is under question, following an interview with Quintana published by Voice of America's Korean service on Friday. Quintana told VOA last week the South Korean government must suspend all ongoing measures, including audits of groups, until meaningful dialogue takes places with activists like Park Sang-hak, head of Fighters for Free North Korea.

Lawmakers in the South voiced their opposition to the measures on Monday, according to Yonhap.

Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat, said the policies reflect South Korea's policy of "appeasement."

"Does the government make such laws at such rapid speed, because of Kim Yo Jong's orders?" Thae said at the committee meeting.

Last week, Human Rights Watch said Seoul's special review is a form of "regulatory intimidation."

On July 16, the unification ministry said 25 handpicked North Korean rights organization were to undergo "office inspections." The groups have protested the decision.