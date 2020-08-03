Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti leaves the Foreign Ministry building after submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab in Beirut Monday. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's foreign minister Nassif Hitti blasted its country's leadership in a resignation letter made public Monday, criticizing it for a lack of vision and its relationship is Iran-back Hezbollah.

Hitti said in the letter Lebanon was heading to become a "failed stated" because it has divided loyalties and has not made the country's residents its priority.

"I participated in this government on the basis that I have one employer named Lebanon, and I found in my country many employers and conflicting interests," Hitti said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

"If they don't come together around the interests of the Lebanese people and save them, then the ship, God forbid, will sink with everyone on board," Hitti said.

Diab quickly appointed Charbel Wehbe to replace Hitti as foreign minister. Wehbe served as the diplomatic affairs adviser to Lebanese President Michel Aoun and was the former director of political affairs with the foreign ministry.

Hitti called on Lebanon to make "comprehensive structural reforms that our nation demands" for it to survive.

"I hope the government and those in charge of the state administrations reconsider many policies and practices in order to give priority to the people and the country over all other considerations and divisions," Hitti said.

Hitti's resignation comes after Diab publicly criticized France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in connection with his trip to Beirut in July. Diab said in a Twitter post that Le Drian brought "nothing new." The tweet was later deleted.

France is considered Lebanon's strongest Western ally.

Lebanon has faced an economic crisis since June because of the sharp decline of its national currency, which has led to protests around the country.