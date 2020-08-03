Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti prepares to wear a mask during a meeting with President Hashim Thaci in Pristina, Kosovo, on July 24. Photo by Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has COVID-19 and will work from home for two weeks while he self-isolates, he said.

Hoti, 44, has been in office since June after serving as first deputy prime minister and minister of finance. He said a "very mild cough" is his only symptom so far.

"I'm in isolation for the next two weeks," he said. "I will fulfill my obligations from home."

A nation of 1.8 million, Kosovo has had 8,800 coronavirus cases to date and about 250 deaths, according to data from the United States' Johns Hopkins University.

There have been protests and criticism in the small Balkan country about the handling of the health crisis, spawning some concern abut its political stability.