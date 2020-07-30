FIFA President Gianni Infantino faces criminal proceedings in Switzerland in connection with undocumented meetings with former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- A Swiss special prosecutor on Thursday launched criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino in connection with an undocumented meeting he held with a Swiss attorney general as the global soccer organization was being investigated.

Special prosecutor Stefan Kellar said he discovered "elements that make up reprehensible behavior" in another investigation involving Gianni and former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Possible infractions in the criminal case against Infantino include abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts.

Lauber had served as attorney general since 2012, but resigned last week after a Swiss federal court determined he covered up a meeting with Infantino in June 2017 and lied to supervisors during an investigation into FIFA by his office.

The Swiss Attorney General's Office told CNN it had noted the development, adding that Lauber would make statements to parliamentary committees if necessary.

Infantino, who has served as the head of FIFA since 2016 and was re-elected for a second term after running unopposed in 2019, also committed to cooperating with Swiss authorities.

"As president of FIFA, it has been my aim from day one, and it remains my aim, to assist the authorities with investigating past wrongdoings at FIFA," he said. "FIFA officials have met with prosecutors in other jurisdictions across the world for exactly these purposes. People have been convicted and sentenced, thanks to FIFA's cooperation and especially in the United States of America, where our cooperation has resulted in over 40 criminal convictions."