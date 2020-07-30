Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with his wife Michelle Bolsonaro during a meeting with the Brazilian community in Florida at Miami Dade College Medicine Campus on March 9. Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19, the president's office announced Thursday.

A statement from President Jair Bolsonaro's office said the first lady was "in good health and will follow all established protocols."

Michelle Bolsonaro's diagnosis comes less than a week after the president said he recovered from the virus. He said he tested negative Saturday.

President Bolsonaro announced he tested positive for COVID-19 during a live television broadcast July 7. His illness came after months of dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic.

He credited his use of hydroxychloroquine for his quick recovery, an anti-malaria drug the Food and Drug Administration cautioned against using.

Jair Bolsonaro, 65, has described the coronavirus as nothing more than "a little flu" and frequently has appeared in public, emphasizing economic matters as more important than health issues.

Brazil has had the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 2.6 million as of Thursday afternoon. Experts at Johns Hopkins University said more than 90,000 people have died in the country.