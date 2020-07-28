A Chinese sand-dredging ship sunk near the coast of Taiwan on Sunday, according to Taiwanese authorities. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and four others missing after a Chinese sand-dredging ship overturned in Taiwanese waters.

The crew of the vessel, identified as the Hongxiang, were operating illegally on the Taiwanese side of the Taiwan Strait when it capsized, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration said, according to Taiwanese press reports Tuesday.

The boat sank about 7 p.m. Sunday in an area about 48 nautical miles from Qimei Island, off the southwest coast of Taiwan, Taiwan's Liberty Times reported.

The Taiwan Strait, also known as the Formosa Strait, is a 110-mile wide body of water separating Taiwan and mainland China.

China requested Taiwan's assistance in locating missing crew. Taiwan's coast guard began to search for casualties with two patrol boats following the call, according to local press reports.

A total of nine people were on board the Hongxiang. After one crewmember was rescued in the immediate aftermath of the accident, the search continued for the remaining eight people. Four people were found dead and four others were missing, authorities in Taipei said.

China has also dispatched three ships, helicopters and divers to locate the missing crew, reports say.

The sinking of the sand-dredging ship comes after a similar accident. In October, two Chinese dredging vessels overturned at the same location and 12 people on board went missing.

According to the Liberty Times, the area in Taiwan's southwest has been the site of dozens of Chinese sand-digging vessels that appear on a daily basis. Sand dredging has been banned in mainland China.

Taiwan's coast guard is to hand over the impounded Chinese ships to the Taiwanese military if there are no buyers, Taiwan News reported Tuesday.

The military could use the ships for target practice, according to the report.